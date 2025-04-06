Man forges property papers to dupe banks in Delhi, arrested

The Delhi Police have arrested a man who allegedly masterminded a racket involved in forging property documents and impersonating dead people to secure bank loans, an official said on Sunday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police said the accused, Nand Nagri resident Suresh Kumar (45), secured loans worth crores.

“Suresh operated a cyber cafe and had been under the radar for years due to his involvement in multiple financial fraud cases," it said. He was arrested on April 2 in connection with a 2015 case registered at the Sarita Vihar police station. It was alleged that forged documents were used to obtain a loan of Rs 3.2 crore from a bank. The complainant, Sonal Jain, had alleged that forged documents were created in the name of her late husband Mahender Kumar Jain. Despite extensive probes over the years, the identity of the accused could not be revealed. Ultimately, a forensic analysis of thumb impressions on forged documents was conducted and matched with fingerprint records, providing a major breakthrough. According to the police, Suresh has an extensive criminal history with his name figuring in 18 cases -- five registered with the EOW and 13 under CBI investigations.

Advertisement

During interrogation, Suresh confessed to preparing forged sale deeds, e-stamp papers and fake rubber stamps, the police said, adding that he had admitted to supplying forged documents to multiple clients to fraudulently obtain bank loans. He also revealed the locations where these fake documents were prepared, the EOW said in a statement. Investigations are on to identify his accomplices and trace the broader criminal network involved in similar loan frauds across financial institutions, the police added. PTI