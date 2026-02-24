Man found dead inside car at Delhi mall parking; probe on 

A man was found unconscious inside a parked car in the parking of Star City Mall in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Narender Kumar.

The incident was reported to the Mayur Vihar police station around 5:55 pm on Monday through a PCR call. Police personnel reached the spot and found the individual unresponsive inside the car parked at the mall premises, prompting police action and an enquiry.

According to preliminary investigation, no visible external injuries. The crime team was called to the scene to carry out a detailed inspection. CCTV footage from the mall’s parking area showed no suspicious activity or involvement of any other person. Analysis indicated that Kumar had not moved since approximately 12:05 pm.

Asthma-related medicines were recovered from the possession of the deceased. Based on initial findings, police said the case appears to be a natural death.

The body has been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for preservation and post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Family members have been informed, and further legal proceedings are under way in accordance with the law.