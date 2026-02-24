DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man found dead inside car at Delhi mall parking; probe on 

Man found dead inside car at Delhi mall parking; probe on 

Asthma-related medicines recovered from the deceased’s possession

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:22 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock.
Advertisement

A man was found unconscious inside a parked car in the parking of Star City Mall in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Narender Kumar.

Advertisement

The incident was reported to the Mayur Vihar police station around 5:55 pm on Monday through a PCR call. Police personnel reached the spot and found the individual unresponsive inside the car parked at the mall premises, prompting police action and an enquiry.

Advertisement

According to preliminary investigation, no visible external injuries. The crime team was called to the scene to carry out a detailed inspection. CCTV footage from the mall’s parking area showed no suspicious activity or involvement of any other person. Analysis indicated that Kumar had not moved since approximately 12:05 pm.

Asthma-related medicines were recovered from the possession of the deceased. Based on initial findings, police said the case appears to be a natural death.

Advertisement

The body has been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for preservation and post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Family members have been informed, and further legal proceedings are under way in accordance with the law.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts