Man found with stab wounds near Shakarpur flyover in east Delhi, probe under way

A 26-year-old man was found with multiple stab injuries near a flyover in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area on Sunday, police said.

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The injured man, identified as Mohit Tiwari, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, was initially admitted to a private hospital before being shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, they said.

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According to police, a PCR call was received at 1.45 am regarding an injured person. A police team rushed to the hospital and began an inquiry into the incident.

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A 30-year-old resident of Shakarpur identified as Ankit Shankar informed police that he had spotted an injured man lying near the Mother Dairy flyover towards the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station and rushed him to the hospital.

Police said the injured man was later identified as Tiwari. “A medical examination revealed four incised wounds on different parts of his body,” a senior police officer said.

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Due to the seriousness of his condition, doctors referred him to the LNJP Hospital for specialised treatment, police said.

Investigators said the circumstances leading to the attack are yet to be ascertained. Teams have inspected the spot where the injured man was found and are examining all available leads, including CCTV footage from the surrounding area, to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

Police said it is not yet clear whether the victim was attacked at the spot where he was found or elsewhere and later abandoned there. Efforts are also being made to ascertain the motive behind the assault. Further investigation is under way.