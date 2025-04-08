Man, friend held for murder in Faridabad

Disturbed by the molestation of his minor sister, a man and his friend allegedly murdered a youth in Faridabad. After committing the crime, they packed his body in a sack and threw it in a deserted area. The police have arrested a duo.

The accused have been identified as Deepak and his friend, Naveen, both residents of Kheri Kalan. The deceased, Karan Pal (28), who lives in the neighbourhood, would molest Deepak’s sister on her way to school. When she reported this to her family members, they tried to talk to him. However, when Karan did not stop, the duo killed him.

A senior police official said Deepak and Naveen devised a made a plan to kill him. On Wednesday morning, they took him to a deserted area on some pretext. Following this, they thrashed him, following which Karan succumbed to his injuries.

“After this, both of them put the body in a sack and threw it in the bushes near the BPTP market. It was recovered two days later. The police identified the body with the help of some locals. After registering a case, we arrested both accused, who are being questioned,” said a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.