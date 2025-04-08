DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Man, friend held for murder in Faridabad

Man, friend held for murder in Faridabad

Disturbed by the molestation of his minor sister, a man and his friend allegedly murdered a youth in Faridabad. After committing the crime, they packed his body in a sack and threw it in a deserted area. The police have...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:00 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Faridabad police.
Advertisement

Disturbed by the molestation of his minor sister, a man and his friend allegedly murdered a youth in Faridabad. After committing the crime, they packed his body in a sack and threw it in a deserted area. The police have arrested a duo.

The accused have been identified as Deepak and his friend, Naveen, both residents of Kheri Kalan. The deceased, Karan Pal (28), who lives in the neighbourhood, would molest Deepak’s sister on her way to school. When she reported this to her family members, they tried to talk to him. However, when Karan did not stop, the duo killed him.

A senior police official said Deepak and Naveen devised a made a plan to kill him. On Wednesday morning, they took him to a deserted area on some pretext. Following this, they thrashed him, following which Karan succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

“After this, both of them put the body in a sack and threw it in the bushes near the BPTP market. It was recovered two days later. The police identified the body with the help of some locals. After registering a case, we arrested both accused, who are being questioned,” said a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper