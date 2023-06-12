Man gets 15 years in jail for rape

PTI

New Delhi, June 11

A court here has sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged girl in 2018, recording the act and sharing the clip with others.

Ordering a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh be paid to the victim, the court remarked that the crime was premeditated and gratification of unnatural lust was the only motive behind it.

Anil Kumar, 35, was convicted for rape and criminal intimidation under the IPC, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 67B of the IT Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar said, “It appears from the record that apart from gratification of unnatural lust, there was no other motive behind the convict’s conduct. The incident was premeditated in nature and not the one that happened in the spur of the moment.” The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

The judge said rape is not merely a physical assault, it is often destructive to the whole personality of the victim. “While a murderer harms physically, a rapist degrades the very soul of the victim”, the judge said.