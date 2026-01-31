DT
Home / Delhi / Man gets 20-year jail for raping minor

Man gets 20-year jail for raping minor

Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal, Faridabad, has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl in 2020.

Chief defence lawyer Ravinder Gupta said based on the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case was registered at the Dabua police station on October 29, 2020. The accused was identified as Ravi Pandey, a resident of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and living in the Dabua police station area.

According to the FIR, the girl was studying in Class II. Her parents would leave for work, leaving the girl and her brother alone at home. When her parents left for work on October 26, Ravi Pandey, who lived next door, entered their house. He took the girl to his room on the pretext of some work and raped her. He threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Initially, the girl didn't tell her parents about the incident, but she became upset. When the victim’s mother questioned her, she revealed that her neighbor, Ravi, had raped her. The victim’s mother took her to a police station and lodged a complaint.

