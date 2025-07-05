DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Man gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Man gets 20-year RI for raping minor

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:16 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 14-year-old girl after kidnapping her in 2022 in the Manesar area. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

Advertisement

According to the police, they received a complaint regarding the kidnapping of a minor girl on May 3, 2022. Following which, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the IMT Manesar police station.

The police recovered the minor girl who alleged that Nitin, alias Sonu, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, raped her on the pretext of marrying her. Based on the victim’s statement, Section 6 of the POCSO Act was added to the FIR and the accused was arrested.

Advertisement

After arresting the accused, the police investigated the case thoroughly and all necessary evidence and witnesses were collected against the accused. A charge sheet was filed in the court.

“On the basis of the charge sheet and the evidence and witnesses, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma on Friday sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts