Man gets 20-year RI for raping minor

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 14-year-old girl after kidnapping her in 2022 in the Manesar area. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

According to the police, they received a complaint regarding the kidnapping of a minor girl on May 3, 2022. Following which, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the IMT Manesar police station.

The police recovered the minor girl who alleged that Nitin, alias Sonu, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, raped her on the pretext of marrying her. Based on the victim’s statement, Section 6 of the POCSO Act was added to the FIR and the accused was arrested.

After arresting the accused, the police investigated the case thoroughly and all necessary evidence and witnesses were collected against the accused. A charge sheet was filed in the court.

“On the basis of the charge sheet and the evidence and witnesses, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma on Friday sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.