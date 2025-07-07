DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Man gets 20-yr RI for raping minor

Man gets 20-yr RI for raping minor

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:27 PM Jul 07, 2025 IST
The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma on Monday sentenced a convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him for raping a minor girl.

According to the police, a complaint was received on August 10 in 2022 and an FIR registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Bhondsi police station. The police arrested Bharat Patel, a resident of Maruti Kunj, Bhondsi, in the case.

After arresting him, the case was investigated and all the necessary evidence and witnesses were collected against him. A chargesheet was filed in the court.

“On the basis of the chargesheet filed and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma sentenced the convict to 20 years of RI and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

