Home / Delhi / Man gets 5-year RI for snatching mobile phone

Man gets 5-year RI for snatching mobile phone

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Chauhan sentenced a convict to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him in a 2023 snatching case. According to the police, a man had filed...
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:27 AM Apr 25, 2025 IST
The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Chauhan sentenced a convict to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him in a 2023 snatching case.

According to the police, a man had filed a complaint on January 7 in 2023, stating that a motorcycle-borne snatcher fled after snatching his mobile phone in Sector 22. An FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station. The accused was identified as Nikhil, a Delhi resident.

