Man gets life term for female friend’s murder in Gurugram

A Gurugram court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 after convicting him in the 2023 murder case of a young woman.

According to the police, on February 20, 2023, the Sector 14 police station received information that a woman had been brought dead to a hospital, reportedly after falling from a rooftop. A police team reached the hospital and inspected the body. The deceased’s elder sister submitted a complaint stating that Kalpana had been working as a domestic worker in Gurugram for the past six to seven years. She had been staying with a friend, Mukesh, since February 10, 2023.

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On February 20, 2023, the complainant was informed that her sister had allegedly committed suicide and had been taken to a hospital. However, upon reaching the hospital, she learnt that her sister had fallen from the rooftop. She stated that her sister was with Mukesh at the time of the incident and that she could not have committed suicide.

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The complainant demanded a fair probe into the incident. An FIR was registered at the Sector 14 police station. During investigation, the police arrested the accused, Mukesh (31) of Bhaurigao, Assam, on February 20, 2023.