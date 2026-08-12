Man gets life term for wife’s murder in Faridabad

A Faridabad court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife over a phone call dispute. Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, Pramod.

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The incident occurred on February 7, 2024. According to the prosecution, Pramod strangled his wife, Meena, with a rope after an argument erupted when he found her talking to another person on the phone. Following the murder, he tried to hang her body from a ceiling fan to stage a suicide, but the attempt failed.

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The couple married in 2021 and had a one-and-a-half-year-old son. Pramod ran a fast-food stall and recently rented a room in Ballabgarh’s Trikha Colony, where the couple lived.

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On the night of the murder, an initial argument broke out, during which Pramod struck Meena on the head with a cooking ladle. Neighbours intervened and calmed the situation. However, later that night while Meena was asleep, Pramod strangled her.

He then attempted to fake a suicide and later transported the body toward their native village. During the journey, Pramod’s brother alerted the victim’s family about the alleged suicide.

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Police investigations exposed inconsistencies in the account. During interrogation, Pramod confessed to the crime and police arrested him. Based on the evidence, the court handed down the life sentence.