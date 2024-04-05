Man hangs self after killing wife, 4-year-old daughter in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, April 5

A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and daughter with a sharp weapon and then hanged himself at his home here, police said on Friday.

The accused Ajay’s body was first found by his son Kushal (22), an electrician, when he returned home after work on Friday morning and found the house locked in the Nihal Vihar area of outer Delhi. He checked from a window and found his father hanging and informed the landlord, who then approached the police, DCP (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

“We got a call from the house owner, who resides on the first floor of the building,” he said.

A team was immediately rushed to the spot. As per preliminary investigation, Ajay, a confectioner, first killed his wife Teena (38) and daughter Varsha (4) with a sharp weapon and then hanged himself from a ceiling fan, he added.

Police said that an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway.