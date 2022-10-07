Man held at IGIA with 7 watches worth Rs 28 cr

PTI

New Delhi, October 6

A man has been arrested by customs officials at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling seven luxury wrist watches, including the one made of gold and studded with diamonds worth Rs 27.09 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Biggest seizure Commissioner of customs at IGI airport says it is the biggest seizure, in value terms, of commercial or luxury goods

“In value terms, it is equivalent to seizing around 60 kg of gold in one instance,” he adds

A diamond-studded gold bracelet and an iPhone 14 Pro were also seized

Commissioner of customs at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport Zubair Riaz Kamili said it was the biggest seizure, in value terms, of commercial or luxury goods. “In value terms, it is equivalent to seizing around 60 kg of gold in one instance,” he added.

The accused passenger, an Indian national, was intercepted by the customs officials after his arrival from Dubai on Tuesday, an official statement said. The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in the seizure of seven wrist watches — Jacob & Co, Piaget Limelight Stella and Rolex.

One of the watches of Jacob & Co is worth Rs 27.09 crore alone, it added. Besides watches, a diamond-studded gold bracelet and an iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB having a total value of Rs 28.17 crore were also seized from the passenger, said the statement issued by Delhi Customs.

A customs official said the accused passenger and his uncle have a retail outlet of expensive watches in Dubai.