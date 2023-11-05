Man held for Rs 90L fraud flees custody

New Delhi, November 4
A man nabbed by Gurugram police in a Rs 90 lakh fraud case escaped from custody when he was taken to his home here to recover the embezzled money.
On Thursday, a team of Cyber Police of Gurugram took Pradeep, alias Sonu, to his home in Rani Bagh area for the recovery of the money, they said. While the police team was inspecting his house, Pradeep pushed an officer and fled from their custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app
Congress says BJP staring at loss in elections, ‘using’ ED t...
AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting
Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister
Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders
Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...