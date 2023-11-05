Man held for Rs 90L fraud flees custody

PTI

New Delhi, November 4

A man nabbed by Gurugram police in a Rs 90 lakh fraud case escaped from custody when he was taken to his home here to recover the embezzled money.

On Thursday, a team of Cyber Police of Gurugram took Pradeep, alias Sonu, to his home in Rani Bagh area for the recovery of the money, they said. While the police team was inspecting his house, Pradeep pushed an officer and fled from their custody.

