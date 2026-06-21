Man held for assaulting wife, 2 minor children in Delhi

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and two minor children at their home in southeast Delhi’s Mithapur area, leaving his two-year-old son dead, the police said on Saturday.

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The police said a PCR call regarding a domestic violence was received at the Jaitpur police station around 1.30 pm on June 19 from Lakhpat Colony Part-II, Mithapur.

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A police team reached the spot and found that a woman, identified as Aarti, and her two children had allegedly been assaulted by her husband, Chandan Sharma.

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The police said Aarti alleged that Chandan, a carpenter by profession who was addicted to alcohol and drugs, attacked the family members following a domestic dispute. A two-year-old boy, who suffered injuries, was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he breathed his last on the morning of June 20.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act on June 19. The police said further investigation was underway.