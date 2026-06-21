DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man held for assaulting wife, 2 minor children in Delhi

Man held for assaulting wife, 2 minor children in Delhi

Two-year-old son later dies at hospital

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and two minor children at their home in southeast Delhi’s Mithapur area, leaving his two-year-old son dead, the police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The police said a PCR call regarding a domestic violence was received at the Jaitpur police station around 1.30 pm on June 19 from Lakhpat Colony Part-II, Mithapur.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot and found that a woman, identified as Aarti, and her two children had allegedly been assaulted by her husband, Chandan Sharma.

Advertisement

The police said Aarti alleged that Chandan, a carpenter by profession who was addicted to alcohol and drugs, attacked the family members following a domestic dispute. A two-year-old boy, who suffered injuries, was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he breathed his last on the morning of June 20.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act on June 19. The police said further investigation was underway.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts