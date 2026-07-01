Man held for assaulting woman in moving car

A man has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman in a moving car after luring her out on the pretext of going for momos in east Delhi's Mandawali, the police said on Tuesday.

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According to the complaint, the accused, who was known to the woman, took her out on June 17, saying they would go to eat momos. During the drive, he claimed he needed to stop for CNG but instead drove to a secluded area.

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There, he allegedly made obscene remarks, demanded sexual favours, touched her inappropriately and prevented her from getting out of the car, a senior police officer said.

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The woman managed to record the alleged harassment on her mobile phone. The device has been seized as evidence. An FIR has been registered at Mandawali police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been apprehended and is being questioned.