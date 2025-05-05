Man held for attempt to murder security guard in Delhi

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a security guard by crushing him with his SUV near Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Vijay alias Lale, a resident of Rangpuri, and the SUV allegedly used in the crime has been seized, the police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday evening when the victim Rajiv Kumar, who works as a security guard, was “intentionally” hit by the vehicle.

“He sustained multiple crush injuries and fractures in his legs and ankles. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station and an investigation was launched,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement.

A police team examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas, which helped them identify the offending vehicle’s registration number. The footage showed the SUV hitting the victim, after which it fled from the spot.