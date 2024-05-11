Man held for bid to extort Rs 20L

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from a second-hand car showroom dealer through a handwritten note in West Delhi. The accused was identified as Karan Dhingra, a resident of Rani Bagh. According to the police, on Wednesday, the owner of the Dream Toyz car showroom received an extortion letter from a delivery boy at his showroom in Rajouri Garden. “The accused demanded Rs 20 lakh and threatened to kill him if he failed to make the payment,” DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said. PTI

Suspected thief falls to death

New Delhi: A suspected thief, Md Yaseen (26) of Okhla Vihar, died after falling from the terrace of a house in South East Delhi after a woman raised an alarm when he attempted to enter her house, awakening the neighbours. Yaseen went to the terrace and started jumping from one terrace to another. In the third jump, he lost his balance and fell. At 5.26 am on Thursday, a PCR call was received regarding a male body lying in a street at Batla House. DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said as per Yaseen’s brother, the deceased was mentally unstable and had been away from his home for more than one year. IANS

Man out on parole shot

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man on parole was shot by three men in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area on Friday, the police said. The incident took place at 7.30 pm when Nazim of Jafrabad was standing near his house. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Nazim had four criminal cases registered against him, including those of murder, robbery and NDPS Act, in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.