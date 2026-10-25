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Home / Delhi / Man held for cheating Delhi cop of Rs 24 lakh in investment scam

Man held for cheating Delhi cop of Rs 24 lakh in investment scam

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The Central district cyber police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly cheating a Delhi Police woman constable of Rs 24 lakh by luring her with promises of high returns on investments, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Vikrant Kumar, alias Vicky Tomar, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in connection with an FIR registered on September 8 under Sections 318(4), 316(2) and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to the police, the accused first contacted the complainant on Instagram, claiming he wanted guidance on Delhi Police recruitment under the sports quota. The conversation later shifted to WhatsApp, where he allegedly built familiarity with her and presented himself as a prominent figure in cricket before inducing her to invest money with promises of high returns.

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The complainant allegedly transferred her savings from her bank account, took a personal loan of Rs 12 lakh and borrowed money from acquaintances, losing around Rs 24 lakh in total. Of this amount, approximately Rs 8 lakh was transferred to bank accounts linked to the 1x.com betting platform on the accused’s instructions, the police said.

The accused also allegedly misbehaved with the woman during an in-person meeting by touching her waist inappropriately with the intention of outraging her modesty, according to the police.

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Further investigation is underway to identify other possible victims, the police said.

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