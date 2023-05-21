Man held for duping via matrimonial sites

PTI

New Delhi: A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping women through matrimonial websites on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Anshul Jain, a resident of Gurugram. The police have found the accused was using WhatsApp numbers only to access matrimonial websites and to contact the targets. PTI

DU holds workshop on ‘Indian values’

New Delhi: Delhi University on Saturday organised a workshop on three “value addition” courses, including one on the Bhakti Movement. The workshop was organised in collaboration with Janaki Devi Memorial College. The three value addition courses taught were “Ethics and Culture”, “Panchkosha: Holistic Development of Personality” and “Indian Bhakti Tradition and Human Values”. PTI

2 held for issuing fake appointment letters

New Delhi: The police have arrested two men for issuing fake appointment letters to high-profile Central government officials. The accused were identified as Khatri Iqbal Ahamad (50) of Gujarat and Himanshu Pandey (35) of UP. Based on technical surveillance and local intel, the police zeroed in on the mastermind.