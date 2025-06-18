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Home / Delhi / Man held for duping woman of ₹29 lakh

Man held for duping woman of ₹29 lakh

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
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Delhi Police has arrested a 44-year-old man from Rajasthan's Sikar for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 29 lakh through a fraudulent online investment scheme, officials said on Tuesday.

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The accused, identified as Chothmal Saini, was wanted in two separate cyber fraud cases. He was apprehended during a police raid in Sikar after being tracked to multiple hotels in Jaipur and Sikar, where he was frequently changing his location to evade arrest.

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According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Amit Goel, the victim, a woman, was lured into a bogus part-time job offer online. She was then directed to a fraudulent investment website where fake returns were shown as being credited to her digital account.

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“Trusting the platform, the complainant made multiple transactions and deposited Rs 29 lakh into different bank accounts shared by the fraudsters. Throughout the process, the accused posed as an investment advisor and communicated with her via social media, encouraging her to invest further,” said DCP Goel.

As the fake platform began displaying huge notional profits, running into crores, the woman attempted to withdraw a portion of her returns. However, she was denied access to the funds, prompting her to realise she had been deceived. She then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

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Following technical surveillance and groundwork, police tracked down Saini and arrested him.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify and arrest other members of the fraud network, the officials added.

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