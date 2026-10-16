Man held for firing at wife over refusal to return to marital home in Delhi

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at his wife after a quarrel over her return to their marital home in northeast Delhi’s Janta Mazdoor Colony, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday in the Welcome area. The 23-year-old woman told the police that she had married Mohd Faizan, alias Fazi, three to four months ago but had been staying at her parental home for the past 10-12 days following frequent quarrels with her husband.

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According to the police, Faizan called her to the gate of her parental house and started arguing with her over her refusal to return to his home. He allegedly threatened to kill her and fired a shot at her with a country-made pistol. The woman managed to escape by running inside the house. No one was injured in the incident.

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A case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered at Welcome police station.

A police team, led by Station House Officer Inspector Rupesh Khatri, arrested Faizan, a resident of Johripur, following an investigation.

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The police recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a scooter from his possession.

During verification, Faizan was found to have been previously involved in three cases related to murder, trespassing and the Arms Act, the police said. Further investigation is underway.