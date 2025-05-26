Man held for firing outside bar

A 24-year-old man wanted in a recent firing incident outside a club in east Delhi's Preet Vihar has been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

Mohd Jenul Abeddin, alias Sahil, a resident of Gokalpuri, was apprehended on May 23 from Kingsway Camp following a tip-off, they said. In April, a quarrel broke out between two groups outside a club during which a round was fired. No injuries were reported, according to the police.

Abeddin had allegedly provided a firearm to his associate Afaq and also drove him to the club on a scooter. Afaq had opened fire outside the club, they said. Acting on inputs, a trap was laid at Vijay Nagar Chowk and Abeddin, who was riding the same scooter used in the offence, was apprehended. He initially misled the police but later confessed, they said.