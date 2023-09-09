Man held for hoax alert on G20

New Delhi, September 8
A 21-year-old man was arrested from north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area on Friday for a hoax alert on social media on the G20 summit.
The accused claimed on social media that an auto-rickshaw carrying guns and explosives was on its way towards the Pragati Maidan area where the G20 summit is being held, they said.
Taking swift action, Bhalswa Dairy police team traced the accused, identifed as Kuldeep Sah, and arrested him. Legal action is being taken against Sah, who spread false rumours regarding the G20 summit security, the police said.
