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Home / Delhi / Man held for impersonating Himachal SP to get power restored at wife’s shop in Gurugram mall

Man held for impersonating Himachal SP to get power restored at wife’s shop in Gurugram mall

South Delhi resident allegedly posed as senior police officer and pressured SHO after electricity supply to his wife’s showroom was disconnected

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PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:30 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Police arrested a South Delhi resident for impersonating a Himachal Pradesh Superintendent of Police to restore the electricity supply to his wife’s shop in Mega Mall, officials said on Sunday.

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According to police, the SHO of Sector 29 police station received a call from a person who identified himself as SP Chandan Singh of the Himachal Pradesh Police.

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“The caller demanded that the electricity supply to a showroom located in Gurugram’s Mega Mall be restored immediately. Claiming to be a senior police officer, he attempted to exert pressure on the SHO and even cited the Director General of Police (DGP) to influence the action,” police said.

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Suspecting the call’s authenticity, the SHO immediately dispatched a police team to verify the facts.

“During the enquiry, police found that the caller was not an officer but 51-year-old Karan Kumar Sakuja, a resident of Neb Sarai, South Delhi,” police said.

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Officials said police registered a case against the accused at the Sector 29 police station for misusing a government official’s name and designation, and they arrested the accused in Gurugram on Saturday night. During interrogation, a police officer said they learned the mall management had disconnected the electricity supply to a shop owned by the accused’s wife.

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