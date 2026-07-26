Man held for impersonating Himachal SP to get power restored at wife’s shop in Gurugram mall

Police arrested a South Delhi resident for impersonating a Himachal Pradesh Superintendent of Police to restore the electricity supply to his wife’s shop in Mega Mall, officials said on Sunday.

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According to police, the SHO of Sector 29 police station received a call from a person who identified himself as SP Chandan Singh of the Himachal Pradesh Police.

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“The caller demanded that the electricity supply to a showroom located in Gurugram’s Mega Mall be restored immediately. Claiming to be a senior police officer, he attempted to exert pressure on the SHO and even cited the Director General of Police (DGP) to influence the action,” police said.

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Suspecting the call’s authenticity, the SHO immediately dispatched a police team to verify the facts.

“During the enquiry, police found that the caller was not an officer but 51-year-old Karan Kumar Sakuja, a resident of Neb Sarai, South Delhi,” police said.

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Officials said police registered a case against the accused at the Sector 29 police station for misusing a government official’s name and designation, and they arrested the accused in Gurugram on Saturday night. During interrogation, a police officer said they learned the mall management had disconnected the electricity supply to a shop owned by the accused’s wife.