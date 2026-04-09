Man held for killing coworker using air compressor

A fight between two coworkers resulted in the death of one of them. It is alleged that a young man, in a fit of rage, used an air compressor to blow air into his colleague’s private parts. The intense pressure caused the victim’s intestines to rupture, resulting in his painful death. An FIR of murder was registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

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According to the police, the incident took place at the workshop near Rampura village in Sector 82 on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Harvinder (38), a native of Shahgarh village in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. He worked at an auto workshop in Sector 82. Naresh Kumar (40), a resident of Deeg, Rajasthan, also worked with him.

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It was when Harvinder and the accused Naresh worked together. A dispute arose between them over some issue. During this, the accused Naresh allegedly placed the nozzle of an air compressor on Harvinder’s private parts and turned it on. The air pressure was so intense that within seconds, Harvinder’s stomach was filled with excessive air, causing his condition to deteriorate. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. According to doctors, the victim’s intestines ruptured due to the excessive pressure.

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After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. The police handed over the body to kin after the postmortem and arrested the accused Naresh, who confessed to the crime.

“The accused has been arrested. Preliminary investigation revealed that the two men had an altercation during a playful exchange, after which the accused committed the crime. We are questioning the accused,” said ASI Jitender Kumar, the investigating officer.