DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Man held for killing friend over missing mobile phone

Man held for killing friend over missing mobile phone

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:14 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Gurugram police.
Advertisement

The Gurugram police have arrested a man for murdering his 22-year-old friend by pushing him from the 5th floor of a building following an argument over a missing mobile phone.

Advertisement

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Akash Pathak, a native of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. He came to Gurugram for work around 15 days ago and was living with his other friends in a rented room in Dhani Shankar at Bas Kushla village.

According to the cousin of the deceased, he got an information that Akash had died after falling from the roof. When he, along with his family members, reached the spot, he came to know that Akash had an altercation with Kanhaiya, alias Prashant (20), a native of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, who lived with him, over a missing mobile phone. During the altercation at night, Kanhaiya pushed Akash from the fifth floor of the house, leading to his death.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, a murder case was registered at the IMT Manesar police station. The police arrested the accused, Kanhaiya, from Agra today.

“The accused confessed that he had pushed Akash from the fifth floor of the house after an altercation over the loss of his mobile phone. He is being interrogated,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts