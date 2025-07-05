Man held for killing friend over missing mobile phone

The Gurugram police have arrested a man for murdering his 22-year-old friend by pushing him from the 5th floor of a building following an argument over a missing mobile phone.

Advertisement

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Akash Pathak, a native of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. He came to Gurugram for work around 15 days ago and was living with his other friends in a rented room in Dhani Shankar at Bas Kushla village.

According to the cousin of the deceased, he got an information that Akash had died after falling from the roof. When he, along with his family members, reached the spot, he came to know that Akash had an altercation with Kanhaiya, alias Prashant (20), a native of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, who lived with him, over a missing mobile phone. During the altercation at night, Kanhaiya pushed Akash from the fifth floor of the house, leading to his death.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, a murder case was registered at the IMT Manesar police station. The police arrested the accused, Kanhaiya, from Agra today.

“The accused confessed that he had pushed Akash from the fifth floor of the house after an altercation over the loss of his mobile phone. He is being interrogated,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.