Man held for killing friend

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend near Khajuri Khas Metro Station in northeast Delhi to avenge being slapped during an argument while the two were consuming cannabis, police said on Thursday.

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The accused, identified as Shifayat, a resident of Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi, was arrested in connection with the murder of Azharuddin (40), a waiter whose body was recovered on June 8 near the metro station.

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According to police, a case was registered at Khajuri Khas police station after the semi-decomposed body was discovered.

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“Azharuddin, a resident of Chand Bagh, worked as a waiter. Following the recovery of the body, crime and forensic teams inspected the scene. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death,” a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, police analysed technical evidence and other leads, which led to the identification and arrest of Shifayat.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he and Azharuddin had consumed cannabis near Khajuri Khas Metro Station on June 5.