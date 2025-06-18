Man held for killing sister-in-law over domestic dispute

The Gurugram police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Bihar for allegedly strangling his sister-in-law to death in front of her six-year-old daughter following a domestic quarrel.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Jafar Akhtar from West Champaran district in Bihar, had rented a room on June 12 in Khandsa village along with the victim, Noor Saba, and her daughter. The trio was staying on the third floor of a house owned by Abhay Singh, a resident of Sector 10.

Singh said when he sought his ID, Akhtar said he would get it photocopied and give it to him tomorrow, so he rented the room to him

Advertisement

According to the police, after the murder on the night of June 12, Akhtar locked the room and fled with the child. The woman’s decomposing body was discovered on June 14 after the landlord, sensing a foul smell, alerted the police.

Officers broke open the lock to find Noor Saba’s body inside. An FIR was registered at the Sector 37 police station.

Advertisement

Akhtar was tracked down and arrested from Bihar on June 17. During interrogation, he confessed to killing Noor Saba during a heated argument by strangling her with his hands and pressing his foot on her neck. He told the police that he had been living with Saba after his brother’s death, and had recently arrived in Gurugram from Gujarat, where he worked as a daily wage labourer.

The police said the child was rescued and is currently under care. Further investigation is underway.