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Home / Delhi / Man held for plotting firing at southeast Delhi office

Man held for plotting firing at southeast Delhi office

Police said incident stemmed from old personal dispute, involved four suspects

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:15 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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A 25-year-old man was injured after two rounds were fired inside an office in JJ Colony, Madanpur Khadar, in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area, police said.

Police have arrested the alleged main conspirator, identified as Bhupender alias Gudiya alias Dholwala, in connection with the incident.

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Three other suspects — Monu, Deepak Bhagat and Ravi alias Baba — have been identified, and efforts are under way to apprehend them.

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According to police, a PCR call regarding firing inside the Dholwala office in JJ Colony was received on September 3.

A team from the Kalindi Kunj police station reached the spot and found Tarun alias Ranjan, 25, and Rohit, 23.

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During a preliminary inquiry, police found that two rounds had been fired inside the office. One of the bullets hit Rohit’s finger, leaving him injured.

Police subsequently examined CCTV footage from the area and questioned local residents and shopkeepers. Mahboob Khan, who runs a biryani shop near the spot, was examined as an independent eyewitness. He reportedly confirmed the presence of the accused at the scene and told police that an argument and heated exchange had taken place among them shortly before the gunshots were heard.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the firing stemmed from an old personal dispute involving Rohit Dhobi, a resident of Govindpuri and Deepak.

Following evidence of an alleged criminal conspiracy, police added Section 61(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the case.

Police said raids were being conducted at the suspected hideouts of the remaining accused.

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