Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

PTI

New Delhi, April 22

The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Punjab for allegedly posting morphed pictures of a woman on social media and harassing her by stalking her online, said officials on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Ludhiana, they said.

As per the police, a 24-year-old woman lodged a complaint on March 15 alleging that a person was posting morphed pictures of her on Instagram and also stalking her online.

The complainant told that she received a friend request from an unknown person on Instagram under the name of Simran. She accepted the request as there were many mutual friends, the police said.

After some time, she found out that the account had used her photograph in the display picture and also posted objectionable morphed photos and comments on Instagram, a senior police officer said.

He made a profile over social media in the name of a woman and used to send friend requests to people and later harassed them by using their morphed pictures, the DCP said.