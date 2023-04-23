Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

New Delhi, April 22
The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Punjab for allegedly posting morphed pictures of a woman on social media and harassing her by stalking her online, said officials on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Ludhiana, they said.
As per the police, a 24-year-old woman lodged a complaint on March 15 alleging that a person was posting morphed pictures of her on Instagram and also stalking her online.
The complainant told that she received a friend request from an unknown person on Instagram under the name of Simran. She accepted the request as there were many mutual friends, the police said.
After some time, she found out that the account had used her photograph in the display picture and also posted objectionable morphed photos and comments on Instagram, a senior police officer said.
He made a profile over social media in the name of a woman and used to send friend requests to people and later harassed them by using their morphed pictures, the DCP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Asssam's Dibrugarh jail
Punjab Police had launched a crackdown on Amritpal Singh and...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war
Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...
‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow
Stayed at 12, Tughlaq Lane for 19 years, shifts to mother So...