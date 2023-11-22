Man held for pro-Khalistan graffiti

New Delhi, November 21
The Delhi Special Cell on Tuesday arrested Malak Singh (38) in Kurukshetra for allegedly painting multiple pro-Khalistan graffiti near Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal.
He reportedly painted the graffiti on the directions of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, head of the banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
The graffiti was spotted at the Yudhister Setu near Kashmere Gate on September 27. “Within hours, a video appeared, wherein Pannun claimed that Khalistani Sikhs from Canada have reached Delhi to target Parliament House to avenge the assassination of Nijjar and various graffiti have been sprayed in Delhi,” Delhi Special CP HGS Dhaliwal said.
He said the accused was also involved in three other incidents of pro-Khalistan graffiti in Haryana before the G20 Summit.
The suspect was caught in the Kurukshetra area today, the officials added.
