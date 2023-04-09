Man held for sexual assault on minor

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, the police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Farman (33), a resident of Mayur Vihar, Phase-1, they said.

The victim, in her complaint lodged on Friday, alleged that Farman sexually assaulted her by extending threats of causing harm to her parents, a senior police officer said. A case was registered and the accused has been arrested, DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

On September 27, 2022, the victim's mother filed a missing complaint about her teen daughter following which a case was registered, police said. The victim was found then and during her medical examination, she told police about the sexual assault but while recording a statement before the magistrate, she did not disclose any such incident, they said. She reported about the sexual assault on Friday.