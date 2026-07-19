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Home / Delhi / Man held for shooting sister dead

Man held for shooting sister dead

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his elder sister dead in northeast Delhi's Gautampuri area. The police recovered a country-made pistol and six live cartridges from his possession, officials said on Saturday.

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The police said they received information about the incident at the New Usmanpur police station around 8.21 pm on July 17. A team reached Gali No. 17 in Gautampuri, where a woman, identified as Waseema (32), was found with a gunshot injury.

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The police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the New Usmanpur police station and launched an investigation.

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Meanwhile, Head Constable Nafish of the Jafrabad police station, who was on patrol duty in Chauhan Bangar, noticed a man behaving suspiciously and attempting to flee. He was intercepted and searched, leading to the recovery of a country-made pistol and six live cartridges.

During interrogation, the accused identified himself as Mohammad Anas (22), a resident of Sardhana in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, and allegedly confessed to shooting his sister, the police said. A separate case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Jafrabad police station.

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The police later confirmed that the accused was linked to the murder reported at New Usmanpur. The police seized the murder weapon and took the accused into custody.

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