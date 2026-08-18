Man held for stabbing MCD worker to death

The police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of MCD sanitation worker Anil (28) in east Delhi’s Kalyan Puri.

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The accused, identified as Nihal (52), alias Pulla, was arrested while allegedly attempting to flee Delhi. According to the police, a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received at the Kalyan Puri police station around 8.17 am on Sunday.

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Anil had suffered a stab injury to his chest. He was taken to LBS Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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The police registered a case and launched an investigation. Multiple teams of the East District Police examined CCTV footage, carried out technical surveillance and conducted enquiries in the area, an official said.

The investigation led to the identification of Nihal, a resident of Kalyan Puri who works as a sanitary worker in the area.

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The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the East District Police apprehended Nihal while he was allegedly trying to flee Delhi. The police said the knife allegedly used in the crime and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident were recovered.