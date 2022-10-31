Man held for wife's murder

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 30

The crime branch has arrested a middle aged man in connection with the murder of his wife two days ago.

According to a police official, the suspect identified as Sundar, aged about 44 years, presently residing in Jeevan Nagar here, had allegedly strangulated his wife (35) with her ‘dupatta’ (scarf) on October 28 at his house after a quarrel.

The suspect told the police that he murdered his wife on suspicion of having illicit marital relations with someone, with whom she talked often on phone.