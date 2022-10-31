Man held for wife's murder

Faridabad, October 30
The crime branch has arrested a middle aged man in connection with the murder of his wife two days ago.
According to a police official, the suspect identified as Sundar, aged about 44 years, presently residing in Jeevan Nagar here, had allegedly strangulated his wife (35) with her ‘dupatta’ (scarf) on October 28 at his house after a quarrel.
The suspect told the police that he murdered his wife on suspicion of having illicit marital relations with someone, with whom she talked often on phone.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 132
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made him feel very paranoid about his privacy'
Kohli says I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism, please...
An emotional PM expresses grief over bridge tragedy; says never in his life he has expressed such pain
Narendra Modi is in Gujarat