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Home / Delhi / Man held in Rs 1.16-lakh UPI fraud case

Man held in Rs 1.16-lakh UPI fraud case

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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A 28-year-old man accused of acting as the first beneficiary in an online UPI fraud involving more than Rs 1.16 lakh has been arrested in Jaipur after an interstate chase, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

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The police said the accused, Kailash Saini, was arrested in connection with an e-FIR registered after a woman alleged that she was cheated of Rs 1.16 lakh through a fraudulent UPI transaction.

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“During investigation, we analysed the money trail through banking records and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, which revealed that the defrauded amount was first credited to a bank account operated by Saini before being routed through multiple bank accounts in an attempt to conceal the proceeds of crime,” the officer said.

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A police team tracked the accused to his native village in Tonk district, but found that he had fled after switching off his mobile phone to evade arrest.

Investigators then developed local intelligence, carried out technical surveillance and field enquiries and pursued him across multiple locations in Rajasthan before apprehending him in Jaipur, the police said.

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A mobile phone allegedly used in the offence, and two bank passbooks linked to the transactions were recovered from him. The police said Saini studied up to Class 6 and worked as a seasonal tractor driver and labourer. Further investigation was underway.

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