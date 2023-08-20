Man held on sodomy charge

New Delhi, August 19
A 44-year-old man was Saturday apprehended for allegedly sexually abusing his 17-year-old nephew in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarak Pur, the police said. The police received a PCR call from the accused’s wife regarding the incident, they added. When a police team reached the spot, the caller woman, a slum resident in Sewa Nagar, produced her husband before them and accused him of committing sodomy with her sister’s son, a senior police officer said.
The victim was taken to the AIIMS hospital for medical examination, the officer said.
A case has been lodged against the accused.
