Man held on sodomy charge

PTI

New Delhi, August 19

A 44-year-old man was Saturday apprehended for allegedly sexually abusing his 17-year-old nephew in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarak Pur, the police said. The police received a PCR call from the accused’s wife regarding the incident, they added. When a police team reached the spot, the caller woman, a slum resident in Sewa Nagar, produced her husband before them and accused him of committing sodomy with her sister’s son, a senior police officer said.

The victim was taken to the AIIMS hospital for medical examination, the officer said.

A case has been lodged against the accused.