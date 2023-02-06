Man held with foreign currency valued at Rs 50L

PTI

New Delhi, February 5

A Bangkok-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly carrying foreign currency worth about Rs 50 lakh.

The man was intercepted by security personnel at 10.30 am yesterday. A cache of Euro 51,800 and USD 5,000, valued at about Rs 50 lakh, was recovered from a bunch of clothes kept in his baggage, he said.