Man impersonates Spanish actor, extorts money from Noida woman

PTI

New Delhi, October 12

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a woman by impersonating a Spanish actor on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Abbuzar Rehman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhagpat district, was arrested on Monday.

According to the police, Rehman demanded money from the woman by threatening to upload her private pictures on the internet.

The woman, a BPO employee in Noida, alleged that the man, posing as a Spanish actor, befriended her on Instagram and she shared her private pictures with him.

When the complainant did not agree to his demands, the accused made a fake profile of the woman and uploaded her pictures on it, and shared it with her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused made a fake profile on Instagram by using pictures of Spanish actor Manu Rios to grab the attention of young women.