Man injured in celebratory firing in Delhi, 1 arrested

PTI

New Delhi, January 14

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing shots during a birthday celebration and causing injury to a person in south Delhi's Jonapur village area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Ranpal alias Shooter, they said.

Police said information regarding the incident was received at 8.24pm on Friday in which Pramod (37) got injured.

According to police, while the birthday party was going on in the house, some people were drinking on the terrace.

Pramod, in his statement, said during celebratory firing by the accused, a bullet hit his face, the officer said.

The victim was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

The accused was arrested from Rani Bagh area and a country-made pistol was recovered from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

A case was registered against Ranpal under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and Arms Act in Fatehpur Beri police station and an investigation was initiated, police said.

The accused was also found to be involved in four cases registered at the same police station, they said.