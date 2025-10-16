Man injured in firing incident in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar

A 30-year-old man was injured in a firing incident in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 8.30 am, and when police reached the spot, they found a man, identified as Shrikant, a resident of Jauhari Pur, lying injured, they said.

He was rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. His condition is stable, according to doctors, a senior police officer said.

Crime and forensic teams examined the scene and collected evidence from the spot, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act, they said.

Police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused, the officer said.

An investigation is underway, the officer added.