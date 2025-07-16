Man jailed for posting obscene photos of teen in Faridabad

The court of Faridabad Additional Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal sentenced a man to six years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him for creating a fake ID and uploading obscene photos of a teenager on Instagram.

According to the complaint filed by the teenager girl at the Women’s Police Station, NIT, Faridabad, on December 5 in 2021, someone created a fake ID and posted her obscene photo on Instagram on December 2, 2021. She requested him to remove the photograph but the accused did not agree to it, following which she told her family about it and they approached the police.

Officials registered a case and arrested the accused, who was identified as Sumit, a resident of Sanjay Enclave in Faridabad.

Public prosecutor Suresh Chaudhary said on the basis of strong evidence, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal sentenced the convict to six years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him.