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Home / Delhi / Man jumps into canal after family dispute

Man jumps into canal after family dispute

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 12:49 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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Upset after being scolded by his mother, a young man allegedly jumped into the Agra Canal near Palla Bridge in Faridabad on Wednesday evening. He remains untraced.

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According to the police, the victim has been identified as Sudhanshu (25), a resident of Chetan Colony, Faridabad. The police and fire brigade teams are searching the canal, but no trace of him has been found so far. The matter is under investigation.

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Sources said Sudhanshu had an argument at home after his mother reprimanded him for not working. Disturbed by the incident, he left the house with his wife and reached the bridge over the Agra Canal near Sector 37.

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Sudhanshu then allegedly jumped into the canal. His wife also tried to jump, but people present nearby stopped her and alerted the police.

The woman was later taken home after the police recorded her details.

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“Our teams are searching for the youth, but he has not been traced yet,” said Inspector Satya Prakash, SHO of Palla police station.

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