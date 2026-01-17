DT
Home / Delhi / Man jumps off fire-swept building in Dwarka, breaks leg

Man jumps off fire-swept building in Dwarka, breaks leg

Call regarding the fire at the ground-floor godown of a four-storey building in Dwarka Sector 7 was received at 2.10 pm

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:59 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 21-year-old man suffered a leg fracture after he jumped from the first floor of a fire-swept building in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

A call regarding the fire at the ground-floor godown of a four-storey building in Dwarka Sector 7 was received at 2.10 pm, the official said.

The injured man, Abhishek, jumped off the first floor to escape the fire and hurt his leg, he added.

The fire was brought under control within two hours, he said. No other injuries or casualties were reported.

