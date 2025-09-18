DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man killed as PCR van rams into tea stall in central Delhi 

Man killed as PCR van rams into tea stall in central Delhi 

As per a police official, the driver of the PCR accidentally pressed the accelerator of the vehicle which climbed a roadside ramp and rammed into the tea stall 
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:16 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A 55-year-old tea-seller died as a PCR van lost control and rammed into his tea stall near RK Ashram Metro station in Central Delhi on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

According to a police official, the driver of the PCR accidentally pressed the accelerator of the vehicle which climbed a roadside ramp and rammed into the tea stall.

Advertisement

“Around 5.10 am, the victim, who was disabled, was hit by a police vehicle and died on the spot. He leaves behind four daughters and a son. Administration officials tried to intimidate people," said an eyewitness.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts