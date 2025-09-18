Man killed as PCR van rams into tea stall in central Delhi
As per a police official, the driver of the PCR accidentally pressed the accelerator of the vehicle which climbed a roadside ramp and rammed into the tea stall
A 55-year-old tea-seller died as a PCR van lost control and rammed into his tea stall near RK Ashram Metro station in Central Delhi on Thursday morning.
According to a police official, the driver of the PCR accidentally pressed the accelerator of the vehicle which climbed a roadside ramp and rammed into the tea stall.
“Around 5.10 am, the victim, who was disabled, was hit by a police vehicle and died on the spot. He leaves behind four daughters and a son. Administration officials tried to intimidate people," said an eyewitness.
