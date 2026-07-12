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Home / Delhi / Man killed as speeding SUV hits him in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, driver arrested

Man killed as speeding SUV hits him in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, driver arrested

Driver absconding; the accident takes place on Saturday night in West Delhi and the victim has been identified as Uday Mahato, a resident of Khyala 

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:00 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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A speeding SUV fatally struck a 45-year-old man as he walked home with a friend on the roadside after finishing work in Rajouri Garden, and police arrested the driver and impounded the vehicle, officials said on Sunday.

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Police said the accident occurred on Saturday in West Delhi, and they arrested the absconding driver on Sunday.

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The deceased was identified as Uday Kumar, also known as Uday Mahato, a resident of Khyala, who worked at a private shop in Rajouri Garden.

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According to police, Uday was walking home with his friend, Subhash Kumar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, after finishing work, when a speeding Scorpio hit him and fled the scene. "The speeding SUV struck Uday, while his friend narrowly escaped," an eyewitness told police.

Subhash rushed the injured man to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Police said that after they received information through a hospital notification, a team reached the hospital and started an inquiry.

The eyewitness shared the offending vehicle's registration number with police, which helped investigators identify the suspect.

Police said the crime team inspected the accident spot.

Police registered an FIR and arrested the accused driver, identified as 25-year-old Devansh Kumar, a resident of Naraina Vihar, and impounded the vehicle.

Police said the post-mortem was conducted and the body handed over to the family.

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