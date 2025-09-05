DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man killed as SUV hits scooter, drunk driver in police net

Man killed as SUV hits scooter, drunk driver in police net

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only
Advertisement

A 24-year-old man, Tushar, was arrested for allegedly driving in an inebriated condition and hitting a scooter, leading to the death of a man, in Central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar, the police said.

Advertisement

He was initially booked under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the BNS at the Rajender Nagar police station.

His medical examination confirmed that he was driving the car under the influence of alcohol, following which Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added to the case.

Advertisement

The incident took near Shiv Shakti Mandir on Shankar Road on Sunday.

The accused, Tushar, a resident of Karol Bagh, who was driving his Thar at a high speed, rammed his SUV into a scooter. As a result, the man, Gunjan Luthra (45) of West Patel Nagar, riding the scooter fell and sustained severe head injuries. The SUV driver then lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a parked car. Gunjan was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Advertisement

Locals rushed to help the scooter rider and restrained Tushar until police arrived. The police said further investigation was on in the case.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts