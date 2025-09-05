Man killed as SUV hits scooter, drunk driver in police net

A 24-year-old man, Tushar, was arrested for allegedly driving in an inebriated condition and hitting a scooter, leading to the death of a man, in Central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar, the police said.

He was initially booked under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the BNS at the Rajender Nagar police station.

His medical examination confirmed that he was driving the car under the influence of alcohol, following which Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added to the case.

The incident took near Shiv Shakti Mandir on Shankar Road on Sunday.

The accused, Tushar, a resident of Karol Bagh, who was driving his Thar at a high speed, rammed his SUV into a scooter. As a result, the man, Gunjan Luthra (45) of West Patel Nagar, riding the scooter fell and sustained severe head injuries. The SUV driver then lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a parked car. Gunjan was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Locals rushed to help the scooter rider and restrained Tushar until police arrived. The police said further investigation was on in the case.