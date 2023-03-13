Man killed in indiscriminate firing at Rohini

New Delhi, March 12

A man was killed in an indiscriminate spell of firing by unknown assailants at his house in north Delhi’s Rohini area, the police said today.

A senior police official said they received a call from the police control room reporting firing at a house in Aman Vihar area on yesterday night and a police team was sent to the spot in Pocket 17 of Sector 22, Rohini.

“During the investigation, we learnt that a car mechanic, Yogesh, was hit by a bullet and was then taken to Agrasen Hospital for treatment. On reaching the hospital, the police team learnt that the injured person had died when he arrived at the hospital,” the official said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered in the matter. — IANS