Man killed over car parking in Ghaziabad

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

A 35-year-old man was beaten to death with a brick following a dispute between two groups at Loni Road Ghaziabad, the police said on Wednesday.

The video of the incident where the victim is being beaten with the brick is making rounds on social media.

Recorded by a passerby, the video shows a man hitting the victim, who is seen lying on the ground.

A clash broke out between two groups in front of Hobs Kitchen at Loni Road on October 25. People from one group hit a person from other group with a brick. He died on way to the hospital, Ghaziabad police said.

“Five teams have been constituted to probe the death of a person injured in a fight between two sides,” the Ghaziabad police said.

The deceased, identified as Varun, was the son of a retired assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police and resident of Jawli village in the Teela Mor area.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Varun had gone to a roadside eatery for dinner and had parked his car near another car the door of which could not open due to Varun’s car.

This led to an altercation between Varun and the occupants of the other car after which Varun was beaten up brutally with a brick.

Severely injured, Varun was rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment where he died, the police said.

The murder in public has sparked concerns regarding the law and order situation in Ghaziabad and the failure of police to check violence on the streets.

The police said that a case has been registered. Relatives of the victim have, however, alleged inaction and held protests at the local police station.